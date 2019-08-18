Home

John "Jack" HICKEY

John "Jack" HICKEY Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Marie and Melvin Hickey. Many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Adelaide; children, Linda, (Jack), Karen (Peter); grandchildren, Tracy, Mary, Keith (Leeann); great grandchildren, Austin, Riley, Ashton, Addi, Max; brothers, Mel and Jim. And many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Jack was a 48 year employee with the Pioneer Press. Avid baseball and hockey fan. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Francis de Sales (650 Palace Ave., St. Paul). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Tuesday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
