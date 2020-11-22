Age 89 of Woodbury John passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 of natural causes. He is survived by wife, Carol; sons, Steve (Kathy) and Scott (Mary); and grandchildren, Briana, Kristen and Patrick. John had a long and successful career with 3M holding several managerial positions. But, as he would say, his most enjoyable and biggest accomplishment was being the startup manager of the 3M Aberdeen, South Dakota plant. He was loved by all and knew the names of all 300+ employees plus the names of their spouses and most of their children. He was fortunate to have been able to attend the 40th anniversary of the plant and many of the employees were asking "Is John Huie coming?" He was greeted with hugs from many of the women employees who worked with him. John always said that after he retired he wanted to play poker and so his second career began. He was known as "Johnny Z" by his poker playing friends. He left the house every morning at 7:00 a.m. and went mostly to Canterbury Park. He said he went so that his wife, Carol would have the morning to herself without him being in the way. He would return by 1:00 p.m. and they could continue on with their day. He did this for almost 20 years and he loved it. John had a great sense of humor and we often didn't know if he was kidding or serious. John is survived by the "light of his life" and best friend Carol. They were married for 68 years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather plus he will be missed by all who knew him. John passed with Carol holding his hand and his son, Steve, plus Kathy holding his other hand. Due to COVID 19 no services are planned.









