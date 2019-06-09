Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John LENTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. LENTSCH


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. LENTSCH Obituary
Age 58, of West Saint Paul Passed on June 5, 2019 Preceded by parents Marie & Duane Lentsch. Survived by brothers Edward (Deb) & Jim (Jeanie) Lentsch; nephews Nick, Zachary, Theo & Eddie; nieces McKayla, Sarah & Chelsea; aunt Rita; uncles Vernon & Bill. Memorials preferred to Neighbors Inc. Food Shelf. John was a Master Plumber, avid fisherman and hunter. He was a champion skeet shooter. He was a beloved son & brother. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Klecatsky – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St., West Saint Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from June 9 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now