Age 58, of West Saint Paul Passed on June 5, 2019 Preceded by parents Marie & Duane Lentsch. Survived by brothers Edward (Deb) & Jim (Jeanie) Lentsch; nephews Nick, Zachary, Theo & Eddie; nieces McKayla, Sarah & Chelsea; aunt Rita; uncles Vernon & Bill. Memorials preferred to Neighbors Inc. Food Shelf. John was a Master Plumber, avid fisherman and hunter. He was a champion skeet shooter. He was a beloved son & brother. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Klecatsky – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St., West Saint Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from June 9 to June 14, 2019