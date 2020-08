Of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is survived by sister, Aggie; his children, John, Ginger (Dan), Paulette, Mike, Louie (Sheryl) and Mary (Dave); grandchildren; and great grandchildren. John is also survived by his caregivers; his wife Kay, and stepdaughter, Kara. There will be a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of John's Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. 651-459-2483