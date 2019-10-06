Home

John J. THORNTON

John J. THORNTON Obituary
Age 82 Of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary; brother Peter; and sister-in-law Colleen. Survived by nephew John (Danielle); niece Mary (Bob) Peterson; great-nephews Cole Thornton, Cory (Molly), Conor and Cal Peterson. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 12th at O'Halloran and Muphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S., STP, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
