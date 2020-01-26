|
|
Beloved Father, Husband, Son and Friend Passed away on January 18, 2020. Born January 18, 1983 to Paul and Mary Higdon, he graduated from Osseo Senior High in 2001, UMD in 2006, and married the love of his life, Amy (Withhart) in 2009. John received his MBA from UofM in 2014, just prior to the birth of his son, Emmett. John was a Chartered Financial Analyst and valued socially conscious investing. He had many passions in life; he loved sports, especially hockey, he was a gifted musician, he cherished time at the cabin, and he served on the MN Sinfonia board of directors. John is survived by his son, Emmett (5); wife, Amy; parents, Paul and Mary Higdon; brother, Chris (Megan Merrick) Higdon; nephew, Tyson; in-laws, Ben Withhart and Laurie Young; brother-in-law, Benjamin (Sheri) Withhart; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. He will be forever remembered for his unconditional kindness. Celebration of Life Saturday, February 1st at 11 AM (Gathering 10 AM) at First Unitarian Society, 900 Mt. Curve Ave., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to MN Sinfonia or Emmett's college fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020