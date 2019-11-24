|
|
Of San Diego, CA Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 16, 2019. Jack was born on December 31, 1961 in St. Paul, MN and grew up in Woodbury, MN. He worked at the family restaurant, Durning's in Eagan, MN for many years before moving to sunny San Diego in 1998. He worked for McP's Irish Pub, Clairemont Family Dental Group, and Chef Drew McPartlin, who all became his San Diego family. Jack had a kind heart, boundless energy and a care-free, generous spirit. He loved to make people laugh, loved his dogs and loved his friends and family. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Sandra Durning, nephew Grant Truhler. Survived by Catherine (Chuck) Wiechmann, Elly (Rick) Lee, Lewis Wiechmann, Ann (Dean) Truhler, Travis (Caitlyn), Clayton, Samuel, Julio Truhler. Celebration of life will be on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Ray J's in Woodbury, 9854 Norma Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125. 651-714-2035. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to San Diego Humane Society (https://www.sdhumane.org/).
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019