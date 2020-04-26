Age 89 of Edina Passed away April 20, 2020 at Brookdale Edina Senior Living. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he was a 1948 graduate of Cretin High School, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He served in the Army as an Analyst in an Intelligence Unit near Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. John worked at 3M in Communications and Public Relations for 25+ years retiring in 1992. Even after his retirement, John signed all correspondence (including birthday cards!) "JJH ex-3Mer". He loved writing and contributed to several newsletters including editing and writing for the Brookdale Resident Newsletter. John loved baseball and enjoyed coaching his son and assisting with his grandchildren's teams. John was a passionate MN sports fan, and he loved creating "tabs" for his favorite teams with colorful pens and graph paper. John is preceded in death by parents Thomas and Ermel Hougnon; brother Jim Hougnon; first wife Annella Hougnon, second wife Susan Hougnon and his treasured cat, Motley. He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Peter) Spiller, Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Benjamin, Edina, MN, Jane Hougnon (Lane Snider), Beaverton, OR; son, Tom (Kelly) Hougnon, St. Louis Park, MN; five grandchildren, Max, Zach (Scottsdale), Willie, Andy and Annella (Ann Arbor, MI); stepsons; Scott (Terri) Kallsen, Alameda, California, Sean (Andrea) Kallsen, Waterford, MI; stepdaughter, Tricia (Tad) Swedin, Cannon Falls; and nine step-grand children, Taylor, Elle, Sara, Nicole, Halle, Jack, Marissa, Samuel, and Sydney. He is also survived by his nephew Jonathan (Dianne) Hougnon, Las Vegas, NV and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Brookdale Edina Senior Center especially ET, Barb, and Grace and Codi Nundahl from Brookdale Hospice. A Celebration of Life for the family will be held when it is safe to do so at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cretin-Derham Hall High School in memory of John Hougnon, Class of 1948, Advancement Office, 550 S Albert St, St. Paul, MN 55116 or online at www.cretin-derhamhall.org or call 1-651-696-3318.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.