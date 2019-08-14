Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
John Joseph KAVANAGH Obituary
Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at the age 88. He was born in St. John's, Newfoundland and the son of the late Edward and Florence (McNiven) Kavanagh. In addition to his parents, John was preceded by his 3 brothers and 7 sisters. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Judith of 58 years; children, Theresa (Bob), Kevin (Jennifer), Sheila (Sean), Brenda, Maureen (Dave); brothers, Gerald (Kathy) and Errol (Suzanne); grandchildren, Bradley, Matthew, Alyssa, Tyler, Hunter, Afton, Abaigeal, Zac, Alex, Jeremy; great grand-children, Ruby and Quinn. Loving In-laws and nieces, Colleen, Sarah, Andrea, Mike, Lenora, Heather, Katie. A special thank you to The Alton Memory Care for the care and love that they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to (). Memorial Service Friday August 16, 2019 11am with 10am visitation at Cremation Society MN 1979 Old Hudson Rd St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling Monday, August 19, 2019 1:30pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
