Age 94 Years/8 Months Died peacefully on March 12, 2020, at the home of his daughter Kathleen Leahy, in Maplewood. John was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a 100% Irishman. He was born in McHenry, North Dakota on July 31, 1925, the son of Richard Leahy and Florence (Farrell) Leahy. John was a WWII Navy Veteran Radioman, attached to the 1st Marine Division, who fought in the Battle of Peleliu, in the South Pacific in 1944. John graduated from St. Thomas College with a degree in accounting and had a distinguished 38 year career at NSP in Auditing and Computer Systems. He was a man of many talents as an artist, poet, author, and a great story teller with magnificent handwriting. John never missed his children's or grandchildren's band concerts, sporting activities or dance recitals. He loved being at the lake with his family. He was a kind, generous and caring man of high intelligence who devoted himself to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice (Belland) Leahy; his parents; beloved sister, LaDonna DeHass; and brother, Richard Leahy. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Richard (Marie) Leahy, Kathleen Leahy, Joanne (Kevin) Laubach and Dennis (Mara) Leahy; grandchildren, Katie (Karl) Hatteberg, John Leahy, Karin Leahy, Emily (Brandan) Luther, Brendan (Carrie) Leahy, Caitlin Leahy (Connor Pariseau) and Cameron Leahy; great-grandchildren, Kellan, Hazel and Leo Hatteberg, Ronan and Clementine Leahy, and Autumn Luther, along with many loving and caring nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to caregivers, Richard S., Suzie W. from Hospice, along with Aunt Ginny Belland for spiritual care. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday, with luncheon immediately following the Mass. Private family interment at St. John's Cemetery in Little Canada. Memorials preferred to St. Jerome's Church. A man so loved will never be forgotten. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020