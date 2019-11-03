|
Died Monday, 23 September 2019 at the Fort Snelling Veterans Hospital. John was born 4 January 1940 to Maurice Patrick Moriarty and Marie Barbara Borkowski. Maurice died in 1958 and Marie in 1998. John lived a long and productive life as part of a large extended family. He graduated from Saint Thomas Military Academy, the University of Minnesota and Northwestern Electronics Institute. He served in the U.S. Army and later joined the American Legion with the Apple Valley chapter. John was a coastal Alaskan salmon fisherman in the 1960s for two years and returned to Alaska in 1968 as a gold prospector. He competed in the winter sport of luge in the U.S., Canada and Europe. John worked for a Minneapolis marketing firm for a number of years and was a contractor building a variety of home structures and interiors. Hunting and fishing with family and friends was a lifelong pursuit, and John's close friend, the late Denny Prenevost, was part of this outdoor lifestyle. John also enjoyed golf with Greg Andres, a grade school classmate, and fishing with Bob Koehnen on the Saint Croix River. For the past few years John worked on model trains with a grand nephew, Aengus Berres, a fellow model railroad aficionado. John is survived by his siblings: Maurice F. Moriarty and spouse Barbara Fisher Moriarty; Mary M. Moriarty Francis and spouse Kay Michael Francis; James E. Moriarty and Sue Pummill; and Ann C. Moriarty Botkin. John is also survived by nieces and nephews: Shawna M. Moriarty Richard and spouse, Chad Richard; Thomas M. Moriarty and spouse, Amy Erickson Moriarty; David P. Moriarty and spouse, Jessica Nuytten Moriarty; Dawn Francis Elliott and spouse, Richard Elliott; Mike Francis and spouse, Bonnie Hall Francis; Mattthew Francis and spouse, Kelly Sawyer Francis; Christopher Francis and spouse, LaVonne Guertin Francis; Patrick Francis and spouse, Nancy Gaylord Francis; Maureen Francis Ricard and spouse, Steve Ricard; Fred Francis; Cecelia Francis Stone and spouse, Jonathan Stone; Johnathan Francis and spouse, Violet Potocki Francis; Jimmy Francis and spouse, Juliette Spier Francis; Nicholas Francis and spouse, Kirstin Olinger Francis; Marie Botkin and spouse Jacob Freeze; Margaret Botkin and Kilian Berres. John is also survived by grand nieces and nephews: Nevina Richard, Nico Richard, Madeline Schulte, Michael Moriarty, Imogen Moriarty, Padrick Moriarty, Raband C. Moriarty, William O. Elliott, Jackson F. Elliott, Kenneth K. Francis, Peter J. Francis, Brittany R. Francis Gaston, Brooke L. Francis, Becca C. Francis, Lydia M. Francis, Joan C. Francis Garvie, Jacob J. Francis, Grant M. Francis, Celina M. Coco Francis, Holly F. Ricard, Hanna L. Ricard, Grace O. Ricard, Claire E. Ricard, Nathan G. Stone, Zoe M. Stone, Maciek J. Francis, Michal J. Francis, James P. Francis, Josephina A. Francis, Braeden D. Francis, Nico C. Francis, Aengus Berres and Adelia I. Gaston. John is also survived by cousins, Mary Ellen Lipinski Tieche, Frank Borkowsky and Jimmy and Phil Borkowski. Finally, John's excellent health care was provided by the Veteran's Administration for many years, and the fine staff of Ward 1D, under Doctor Kristopher N. Hartwig, provided John with professional, kind and excellent care to the end. Our family thanks everyone on the 1D staff. John will be buried with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Saint Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019