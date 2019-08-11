Home

John WINTERER
1954 - 2019
Age 65 Of Plymouth , formerly of St. Paul Died peacefully in his home on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by son Michael, mother Charlotte, father Richard, sisters Joanne and Betsy, and nephew Tony. Survived by his wife Beth (Greeninger) and five children; son Dan (Kristin) and grandchildren Ryden, Winston, Asher and Avea; sons Joe (Melissa), Ted (Megan), Nick and Casey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was devoted to his family. He had a great appreciation and respect for nature's beauty and people from all walks of life, always eager to help anyone in need. Memorial Mass Wednesday, August 14 at 11:00AM at the Church of Holy Name of Jesus, 155 Cty. Rd. 24, Medina. Visitation at the church one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Frauenshuh Cancer Center at Methodist Hospital, 3931 Louisiana Ave S., St. Louis Park, MN 55426 or to a . Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
