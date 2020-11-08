Age 88, formerly of St. Paul, White Bear Lake and Sandstone Passed away October 30th, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife Nancy. John was an English teacher and Drama director at St. Paul Johnson high school for 40 years. John also received his Masters' degree in poetry from Hamline University in 1994. Survived by his daughter Trudi Snyder, son Todd (Laura) Mulliken; grandchildren Ashley Mulliken, Allyssa (Andrew) Wheeler, Sara (Dan) Wanous, Douglas (Krista) Snyder and Kassondra Snyder. Funeral services Friday, November 20th at 10:00am at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Rd., Edina, MN 55435. You must register to attend. Here is the link: https://forms.gle/
xJJ5wumieb3itSx6A.