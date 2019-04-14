|
It is with great sadness that we remember the passing of Jack Parcheta (78) of Stillwater MN, on April 7, 2019. Jack was vacationing in Steamboat Springs, CO when he suffered a massive stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ollie Parcheta and son-in-law Jeff Scheidt of Steamboat Springs. After graduating from General Motors Institute as an Engineer and later pursuing a Masters in Business, Jack worked at 3M Corporation for 35 years, retiring as a Marketing Director. Upon retirement he pursued his extracurricular activities with passion. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, flying his own plane, playing the stock market and most of all snow skiing. He instilled his "work hard play hard" passion on all his family members. In 2005 he suffered a prior stroke, and worked diligently to resume all his activities despite the lingering disability. His strength, valor, persistence and positivity were an inspiration to all. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary, daughter Renee (Michael), son Dan (Jessica), daughter Tracy and two granddaughters, Macayla and Lila, whom he dearly loved. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday April 26 at 2:00pm at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation begins one hour prior to service, with a reception to follow at the Lowell Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Denver Hospice or College Fund for his two Granddaughters. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019