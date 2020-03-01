|
April 6, 1923 — February 20, 2020 John "Jack" Kenneth Eickhof passed away on February 20, 2020 in St. Paul at the age of 96. Jack was born on April 6, 1923 to Denora and Otto Eickhof in Crookston, Minnesota. Jack married Audrey Graupmann in 1949. They had six children. In 1962 Jack's brother Charles and wife Barbara were killed in a plane crash. Their two sons (Robert and Paul) became part of Audrey and Jack's family. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Denora, his two brothers Ralph (2017) and Charles (1962), and his daughter Gretchen (1978). He is survived by his wife Audrey and his children; Jo Dell (Mark) Brekken of Apple Valley, Le Anne Eickhof (Doug Heinzen) of North Oaks, Robert Eickhof of Seattle, Washington, Paul (Cecelia) Eickhof of Crookston, Minnesota, John (Kristi) Eickhof of Marco Island, Florida, Kurt (Joyce Hagen) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Heidi (Tim) Wills of Huntington Beach, California. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2020 at 2:00 at Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, MN with a visitation one hour before. A separate inurnment will be held at a later date at the Crookston Presbyterian Church. As a tribute to Jack, memorials are preferred to the Crookston Presbyterian Church, 510 N. Broadway, Crookston, MN. 56716 or the University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Mpls., MN. 55486-0266. Bradshaw Funeral Homes is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020