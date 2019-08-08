|
|
Age 86, of Hastings Died peacefully August 4, 2019 Longtime owner of The Point Restaurant. Survived by children, Jean Kummer, Susan (Rick) Luiz, Mary (John) Saunders, & John (Linda) Kummer; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maureen (David) Fasbender and Connie Lang; & by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m. Sat. (8/10) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors provided by VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Fri. evening at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings & also for 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Sat. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019