Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John KUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John KUMMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John KUMMER Obituary
Age 86, of Hastings Died peacefully August 4, 2019 Longtime owner of The Point Restaurant. Survived by children, Jean Kummer, Susan (Rick) Luiz, Mary (John) Saunders, & John (Linda) Kummer; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maureen (David) Fasbender and Connie Lang; & by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m. Sat. (8/10) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors provided by VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Fri. evening at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings & also for 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Sat. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.