Age 80 of Shoreview, passed away March 18, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Joanne; parents Lawrence and Eleanor and brother, Tom. Survived by children, Michael (Lisa), Mark (Kary), Diane (Chris) Plagens and David; 8 grandchildren, Doug, Mathew, Nick, Nathan and Jonathan Goeltl and Brennen, Alena and Anna Plagens; siblings, Pat, Dan and Bill; many more family and friends. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Mackubin. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019