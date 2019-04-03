Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. REIS

John L. REIS

John L. REIS Obituary
Age 75 U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Passed away March 28, 2019, one day prior to his wife of 52 years, Connie Jo Reis. John was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. They're survived by their children, Timothy Reis & Margaret Reis-Hastings; daughter-in-law, Michelle Reis; 9 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by their son, Patrick Reis; and granddaughter, Stephanie Marie Reis. John is survived by his siblings, Robert Reis, Jr (wife, Darlene), Susan Dullea, Sister Mary Frances Reis, Mary Jo Bies, & Cindy Eck (husband, Ted), all of St. Paul; and a brother & sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Gertrude (Snyder) Reis. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Friday, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Anderson, IN. Visitation is 3-8 pm Thursday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Services & Crematory, Anderson, IN. www.brownbutzdiedring.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019
