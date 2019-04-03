|
|
Age 75 U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Passed away March 28, 2019, one day prior to his wife of 52 years, Connie Jo Reis. John was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. They're survived by their children, Timothy Reis & Margaret Reis-Hastings; daughter-in-law, Michelle Reis; 9 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by their son, Patrick Reis; and granddaughter, Stephanie Marie Reis. John is survived by his siblings, Robert Reis, Jr (wife, Darlene), Susan Dullea, Sister Mary Frances Reis, Mary Jo Bies, & Cindy Eck (husband, Ted), all of St. Paul; and a brother & sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Gertrude (Snyder) Reis. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Friday, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Anderson, IN. Visitation is 3-8 pm Thursday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Services & Crematory, Anderson, IN. www.brownbutzdiedring.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019