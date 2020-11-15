"John Boy" Age 45 of St. Paul Preceded in death by his beloved father, James "Swampy" Le Jeune, by his grandparents, a few dear aunts & uncles & many dear friends. Now they are united again! John was born to James & Joanne Le Jeune (now Seaberg) on Thursday, December 12, 1974. He died in his sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020. John was many things in his life: Beloved Son of Joanne & Art Seaberg, James Le Jeune & Donna Trethewey. He was beloved brother to Sara (Derek) Schmitt, Heather (Jeff) Zappo, Kärin (Christopher) Haidos, Kristin (Dan) O'Gara and Eric (Angela) Seaberg, grandson to Louis & Edna Le Jeune, Homer Palmer and Helen Gloudemans, an uncle to Helena, Anthony, Vincent, Olivia, Nico, Jack, Shea, Kallie, Chloe and Nic. He loved and was loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and his friends who considered him their loyal brother & companion. John was a well-known & respected Bartender/Armchair Psychologist in St. Paul for 25 years. Most currently, he worked at Plum's Bar. His quick wit, one-liners & old-fashioned customer service could entertain any guest he served. He established life-long relationships with his co-workers and regulars for whom he was a listening ear with kind & humorous words of wisdom to pass on. He was an avid fan of The Bold & The Beautiful, carrying the torch for Grandma Helen. Often he would blurt out: "Oh, No she/he didn't!" while folding a mountain of laundry on his day off. He would usually leave us with the parting sentiment: "Word!" or "You know that's right!" He loved the outdoors, "glamping", ice fishing or just sitting on his deck talking to a friend. He will be desperately missed by his family & friends. His spirit will live on in our gatherings & his memory will be alive in the legacy of the St. Paul service industry as well. We will never forget him & will speak lovingly of him often! May his memory never die. Farewell & Godspeed to a loving, caring spirit. We will be planning a Larger Than Life Celebration for John as soon as it is safe to do so considering COVID restrictions regarding gathering sizes. We want everyone who loved John to attend. We will keep everyone posted. Until then, raise a glass, make a toast, or say a prayer for our dear John. We love him so. Never forget he loved you.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store