Of St. Paul, MN Passed away on November 14, 2019 at age 91, after a full life extremely well-lived. He is survived by his spouse, Pauline Montini Coleman, and his eight children: Richard, Dianne Kreiger (Bob Freiermuth), Cathy (Jeff) Gormley, James, Mary, Paula (Pat) Hurley, Linda (Mark) Lucke, and Margaret (Jack) Abdo. He's also been blessed by 12 grandchildren: Dan Coleman, Sarah Coleman, Mike Fortin, Brian Fortin, Gina Gormley Fong, Meghan Hurley, Caitlin Hurley, Peter Lucke, Anna Lucke Slattery, John Lucke, Katie Abdo, and Sam Abdo, and by five great grandchildren: Ashley Coleman, Maddie Coleman, Tyler Fortin, Trevor Fortin, and Evelyn Fong. John was most proud of his family and his marriage of 67 years to his superb wife, Pauline. John served in the U.S. Navy in WW II, and in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Major from the U.S. Air Force. John was also a proud faculty member and coach at the College of St. Thomas for six years. He also served with Bremer Banks for 20 years as a Senior Vice President of Invest ments and as an Economist. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Lumen Christi Church in St. Paul on Thursday, November 21st, at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice care center in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019