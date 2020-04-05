|
|
Loving Husband and Uncle Age 93 of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on April 2, 2020. Long time employee of the State of Minnesota. John served in the Navy during WWII. He was always the life of the party and never said a bad thing about anyone. We will miss his sense of humor. John will miss his good friend Miller Genuine Draft! Preceded in death by his loving wife, Maritta; parents, Elmer and Mabel McDonald of Arlington, MN; twin brother and sister-in-law, George and Ann McDonald; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Alvin Sauter; brother, Melvin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Mauraine McGuire; and nephew, Don Sauter. Survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends who loved him dearly including Kathy (Steve) Peterson, Thomas (JoAnn) McGuire, Patricia (Rick) Tillman, Michael McDonald, Kevin (JulieAnn) McDonald, Jean (Jerry) Schuetz, Mary (Robert) Goheen, Charles (Sharon) Shimota, Theresa (David) Thomas and Lee (Vickie) Sauter. Honorary pallbearers Johnathon, Kaycee and Klarra McDonald and Kathryn, Andrew and Joseph Tillman. A special thanks to his caregivers Carissa and Ty from Home Care Solutions who kept him happy and content with ice cream. He did love his ice cream! A private Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in North St. Paul with immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Next time you're at Neumann's raise your glass to our Uncle Leo, he would approve. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020