Age 83 of Woodbury Went home to the Lord on May 30, 2020 Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. Jack worked 11 years at Great Northern RR, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from U.S. West after 30 years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing (catch and release program), as well as hunting (even though he gave almost everything away). Jack loved nice cars and trucks and was a wonderful gardener; and he will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by mother, Ermol and step-father, Floyd Schroepfer; brother, Joseph; and sister, Ann Gontarek. Survived by his loving wife, Jan (Londino) and son, Jack (Amanda); grandchildren, Johnny, Jessica (Kevin) Jessen, Angie, Casey and Sunny Stein; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Claira; sister-in-law, Gretchen; and brother-in-law, Dennis Gontarek; sisters-in-law, Jeanie (Dick) Lundahl; Barbara (Bill) Wolters; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of Life Service 11AM Friday, August 21, at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd., Woodbury, 55215. Weather permitting, visitation will take place outside of church entrance the hour prior. A live stream of the service will be available at live.woodbury.org
. Private family interment previously held at St. John's Church of Little Canada. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
MN-ND Chapter or American Lung Association
.