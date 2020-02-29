|
Age 76 Died February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Dan and Melba, wife Kathy, nephew David, niece Sarah. Survived by children Lori, Todd (Diana), grandchildren Rosemary, Savannah and Theodore; siblings Erna (David), Jerry (Marti), Carolyn (Roger), Jim (Rita); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life service Friday, (3/13) 11:00am at Bethany Baptist Church 2025 Skillman Ave W., St. Paul, MN 55113. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Nathanael campnathanael.com/donate.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020