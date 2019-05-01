|
|
Of Newport, MN Born on October 6, 1952, passed away on April 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary. John is survived by his wife Dorie (Eggers), children Sean (Angie), Chad and Lydia, grandchildren Haley, Ava and Maci, sisters Jayne Root and Janet Kessler (Lance Stahel) and one niece Mary Root. He grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Cretin, served in the Army, and worked at North Star Steel. John was a wonderful husband with a great sense of humor, and he will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 3rd from 4 to 8 P.M. at The Old Ptaceks 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott, Wisconsin.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019