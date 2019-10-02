Home

Loving Father, Grandfather and Great- G randfather Age 89, passed away on 9/25/2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Mariko and son, Paul. John is survived by his children, Charlotte "Charly" (Darrell) Kasal, Mike (Vel), Steve (Betty); 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and siblings, Richard Behnke and Audrey Schoenberg. Memorial Visitation 4-PM on Thursday, October 3rd at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Private family interment with full military honors on a later date. A special thank you to New Harmony Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Our memories of you will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
