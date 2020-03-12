|
|
Age 83 of St. Paul Went home to the Lord on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Stella; sister Stella Ann; and brothers-in-law Richard Huhta and Merlin Olson. Will be dearly missed by wife of 60 years Laura; children Jacqueline (Robert), Keith (Lynne), Lauren (Theresa); grand children Jean (Thomas), Bryan (Sarah), Jennifer (Alex), Elizabeth, Emily, Samantha, and Abigail; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings James (Corrine), Elaine, Paul (Carol); and many more family members. Jack was a Teacher and Elementary Librarian in the Duluth school system from 1967-1994. He then enjoyed being a Winter Texan for 18 years. During his retirement he enjoyed reading, playing with his grand children and then his great-grandchildren. He especially loved reading to and talking with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great wit. He always enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving, kind, witty, and helpful person who acted from a deep faith and kind heart. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 14, at Como Park Lutheran Church, 1376 Hoyt Ave W, St. Paul, MN, 10:00 Visitation, 11:00 Service. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2020