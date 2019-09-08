|
Age 54 of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Carol. He is survived by sons Tom (Kim) Hanson, Chris (Molly) Hanson; faithful companion Simba; grandchildren Hailey, Devin and Cody; siblings Mike (Sue), Pam (Dave) Edwards, Karen (Joe) Roberts, Lisa (Tom) Schaeffer, Jim and Ben, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral 11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 9 am until the time of service. Interment will be at the Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019