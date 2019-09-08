Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
John M. HANSON Obituary
Age 54 of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Carol. He is survived by sons Tom (Kim) Hanson, Chris (Molly) Hanson; faithful companion Simba; grandchildren Hailey, Devin and Cody; siblings Mike (Sue), Pam (Dave) Edwards, Karen (Joe) Roberts, Lisa (Tom) Schaeffer, Jim and Ben, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral 11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 9 am until the time of service. Interment will be at the Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
