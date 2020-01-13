Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. MURRAY Obituary
Age 73, of St. Paul Died January 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Florence. Survived by siblings, Mimi (Bob) Cook, Joe (Judy), Frank (Betty) and Helen (Larry) Hollar; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grandnephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, January 16 at the Church of St. Thomas More, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 1/2 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home West or Hayes Residence. A special thank you to the staffs at Sholom Home West and Hayes Residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -