Age 73, of St. Paul Died January 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Florence. Survived by siblings, Mimi (Bob) Cook, Joe (Judy), Frank (Betty) and Helen (Larry) Hollar; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grandnephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, January 16 at the Church of St. Thomas More, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 1/2 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home West or Hayes Residence. A special thank you to the staffs at Sholom Home West and Hayes Residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 13, 2020