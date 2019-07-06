|
|
Of South St. Paul Age 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents and niece Emily. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Shelley; son, Jeff (Natalka); sister, Joan; sisters-in-law, Jana, Darla (Steve) and Julie; brothers-in-law, Dan (Corie), Garold; and several nieces and nephews. John served in the United States Navy as a Seabee and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired after 35 years of service with the Department of Natural Resources. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 12th, 4-7pm at the Croatian Hall, 445-2nd Ave. S., South St. Paul. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 6 to July 8, 2019