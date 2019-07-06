Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Croatian Hall
445-2nd Ave. S.
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Barry) MacDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John (Barry) MacDONALD Obituary
Of South St. Paul Age 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents and niece Emily. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Shelley; son, Jeff (Natalka); sister, Joan; sisters-in-law, Jana, Darla (Steve) and Julie; brothers-in-law, Dan (Corie), Garold; and several nieces and nephews. John served in the United States Navy as a Seabee and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired after 35 years of service with the Department of Natural Resources. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 12th, 4-7pm at the Croatian Hall, 445-2nd Ave. S., South St. Paul. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 6 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.