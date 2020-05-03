Age 88, of Cloquet Formerly of South St. Paul, MN Passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. John was born on Friday, July 10, 1931 to Sebastian and Elizabeth (Mueller) Frisch in Regina, Saskatchewan. He was employed as a police officer in Toronto, Canada until his retirement. John and Delores enjoyed spending the winter months at their condo in Mazatlán, Mexico for many years. John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kaye Duncan and Mary Berry and son, Michael Frisch. Survivors include his wife, Delores; his son, John (Dawn) Frisch; his step-daughter, Cathy (Lee) Gilchrist; his grandchildren, Kevin, David and Michelle; step granddaughter, Ashley; great grandchildren, Coady, Levi, Jackson, Brodie, Mikayla and Ethan; step great grandchildren, Chad, Chloe and Ceci. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store