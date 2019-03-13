Home

Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Roseville, MN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Roseville, MN
Born June 28, 1939, and died March 9, 2019. We rejoice that John is home with Jesus. We mourn because it was too soon. Loved and missed by wife Karen and children Cheri, Bob (Sue), Mary (Chris) McKenzie, Pete (Katrina) and LeAnn Cowan (Nathan); 9 grandchildren; brother Tom and sister Kathy Ochocki. West Publishing Company editor, Scoutmaster, coach, Grand Knight, volunteer, and family electrician. Special thank you to Karyl, Alexis, Brenda, and Lori. Visitation Friday March 15th at 9 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10 AM, at St. Rose of Lima, Roseville. Private burial. Memorials preferred to St. Rose of Lima.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
