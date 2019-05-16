|
|
Age 61, of St. Paul, formerly of St. Anthony Park, sadly passed away May 13, 2019. John was a very popular community Handyman. Preceded in death by parents John (Jack) and Carol. Survived by children Ashley (Jeremy), Nicholas, Joshua (Sarah) and Lukas; grandchildren Peyten and Jaxson; brothers Bill and Steve; nephews Michael (Amanda), Jacob (Whitney) and Andrew; girlfriend Randa Johnson and her daughter Kahyni Johnson; grandkids Tahdre, Tanalya and Michael. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview) with visitation two hours prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019