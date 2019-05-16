Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John BERGSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael BERGSTROM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Michael BERGSTROM Obituary
Age 61, of St. Paul, formerly of St. Anthony Park, sadly passed away May 13, 2019. John was a very popular community Handyman. Preceded in death by parents John (Jack) and Carol. Survived by children Ashley (Jeremy), Nicholas, Joshua (Sarah) and Lukas; grandchildren Peyten and Jaxson; brothers Bill and Steve; nephews Michael (Amanda), Jacob (Whitney) and Andrew; girlfriend Randa Johnson and her daughter Kahyni Johnson; grandkids Tahdre, Tanalya and Michael. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview) with visitation two hours prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now