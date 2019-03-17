|
Age 73, of Cottage Grove Passed away on March 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marlene; children Mike (Melba), Rochelle (Ken), Jay (Kari), Angella (Philip), Daniel; step-sons Shawn, Ross (Meredith) and Wade (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth Lascewski and Myra Childs. Preceded by parents, John Sr. and Abigail. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, Monday, March 25th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Avenue, St. Paul Park with visitation starting at 9:00am. Private interment St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019