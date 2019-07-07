|
|
Age 85 Passed away on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday July 9, 2019 with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, also visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the church www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019