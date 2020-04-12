|
Age 92, of Inver Grove Heights Died April 5, 2020. He was a proud graduate of St. Paul Academy and attended Princeton University. He served in World War II and the Korean War and was a lifelong member of House of Hope Presbyterian Church. He was devoted to his family and community, humble in nature, treated people with dignity and respect and possessed an incredibly infectious laugh. He loved travels near and far with Polly, his SPA classmates, his many golf buddies, Encampment Forest and Somerset Country Club. He especially loved being a part of his grandchildren's lives. John is survived by his wife Polly, sister Henny (Jackson) Schoeller, sons David (Cynthia) and Peter (Beth), daughter Lisa (Jackson) Swanson (Jim) and 6 grandchildren, Blake, Carolyn, Emily, Peggy, Drew, Sara and 2 great grandchildren, Graham and Beckett. Preceded in death by his sisters Meg and Lucy, and grandson, Derek. He spent his entire career working for Waldorf and Champion International paper companies and proudly served his community as a volunteer and board member for several organizations. A service will be planned at a later time. Please consider donations to St. Paul Academy & Summit School or The Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020