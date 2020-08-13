1/1
John "Skip" O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81, of Woodbury, MN Died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on August 6, 2020. John is survived by his wife Mary Ellen of 58 years. Daughters Debbie Jeska (Brad), Teresa, Sue Swenberger (Mark) and son John. Loving grandchildren Cassandra, Blake, Sarah, Jessica, David and great grandchildren Camden, Bronson, Luke, Brently, Raelynn and Cullen. Preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Lila, sisters Marylin, Kate, Geraldine and brother Dan. John was a graduate of Harding High School, served in the Marine Corps and worked as a General Supervisor in the Mineral Department at 3M for 33 years. He served on the Harding H Club Committee for 20 years and is a member of the Harding Hall of Stars. More than anything he loved spending time with his wife and family and embraced his Irish Heritage. He was a true Eastsider. A special thank you to the VA and Caregivers Maria and Lauren for all of their thoughtful care and support. A celebration of Skip's life will be on Friday, August 14th at 10am at Church of the Assumption in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to MN Vets Home-Mpls Attn: Memorial.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved