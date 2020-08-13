Age 81, of Woodbury, MN Died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on August 6, 2020. John is survived by his wife Mary Ellen of 58 years. Daughters Debbie Jeska (Brad), Teresa, Sue Swenberger (Mark) and son John. Loving grandchildren Cassandra, Blake, Sarah, Jessica, David and great grandchildren Camden, Bronson, Luke, Brently, Raelynn and Cullen. Preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Lila, sisters Marylin, Kate, Geraldine and brother Dan. John was a graduate of Harding High School, served in the Marine Corps and worked as a General Supervisor in the Mineral Department at 3M for 33 years. He served on the Harding H Club Committee for 20 years and is a member of the Harding Hall of Stars. More than anything he loved spending time with his wife and family and embraced his Irish Heritage. He was a true Eastsider. A special thank you to the VA and Caregivers Maria and Lauren for all of their thoughtful care and support. A celebration of Skip's life will be on Friday, August 14th at 10am at Church of the Assumption in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to MN Vets Home-Mpls Attn: Memorial.