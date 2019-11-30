|
|
B. January 25, 1931, Mentor, MN, died November 27, 2019 in Roseville, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Ella and Olaf, and sister, Adeline Bingham. Survived by wife, Doris, sons Andrew and Robert. College athlete & sports editor at Concordia Moorhead; Marine lieutenant, high school English teacher, administrator and coach. A voracious reader, lightening wit, and agile speaker; his playful, irreverent humor gave laughter and learning to students, colleagues, friends and family. His kindness, love and depth of insight will be deeply missed. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019