1/
John P. DUMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65 of St. Paul Passed away November 13, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD. Preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Jeanette (Palmer) Dumas; and brothers Mark and Matthew. Survived by siblings Suzanne (Eugene) Lee, Nanette Semelis (Jeff Clark), Jeannine (Peter) Kessler, Thomas (Pam) Dumas, Yvonne (Joel) Hanson, PiJaye (Alex) Weispfenning, Nicole (James) LaValle; 18 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew. John was a life-long resident of St. Paul, except for his time in Germany with the U.S. Army. He had a fun sense of humor and maintained a positive attitude, even when confined to his home due to his illness. He kept busy texting his siblings and became the hub of family communication. He was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by many. A special thanks to Joel Hanson for enriching John's last years with his friendship and help wherever needed. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved