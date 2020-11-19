Age 65 of St. Paul Passed away November 13, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD. Preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Jeanette (Palmer) Dumas; and brothers Mark and Matthew. Survived by siblings Suzanne (Eugene) Lee, Nanette Semelis (Jeff Clark), Jeannine (Peter) Kessler, Thomas (Pam) Dumas, Yvonne (Joel) Hanson, PiJaye (Alex) Weispfenning, Nicole (James) LaValle; 18 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew. John was a life-long resident of St. Paul, except for his time in Germany with the U.S. Army. He had a fun sense of humor and maintained a positive attitude, even when confined to his home due to his illness. He kept busy texting his siblings and became the hub of family communication. He was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by many. A special thanks to Joel Hanson for enriching John's last years with his friendship and help wherever needed. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.