|
|
Age 95, of St. Paul Died peacefully March 15, 2019 Survived by wife, Shirley; son, Dr. John III (Kris) Davick-Halfen; 7 grand-children & 14 great grandchildren; 2 siblings; & and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thurs. (3/21) at Church of St. Casimir, 938 Jessamine Ave. E. Interment with Honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation for 1 hr prior to the Mass at church Thursday. www.maplewoodmnfuneral.com 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2019