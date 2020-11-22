Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother Uncle and most of all a friend. John died November 15, 2020 peacefully at United Hospital, St. Paul. John will be missed for many reasons, but mostly because of his quiet, kind, unassuming, generous and loving nature. He loved to tell jokes but then would forget the punchline. He also loved music of all kinds. He learned to play the bag-pipes. He was a former member of the Brian Boru Pipe Band. John decided to try a different instrument so he and a friend built his 1st harp. It was absolutely beautiful! He was so proud of it. John was still a student of the harp. His working career started as a cabinent maker. He loved to design and make things. He went on to be a Journeyman carpenter for Local 87 of St. Paul. Never one to stand still, he went on to become a building inspector for several different cities, but I believe he loved working for the city of Little Canada and the University of Minnesota the most. John retired from the U of M in 2003. Retirement agreed with John, it gave him time to focus on another love, his 1941 Ford Pickup. John and I are members of "The Paraoh's Car Club". Great memories and great friends. John had many titles, but 2 of his favorite and most cherished were Father and Uncle. He had a loving, soft, kind gift that he shared. He loved his family and all his nieces and nephews. When they spoke he would listen to their concerns and thoughts. John was a great teacher with the ability to build things and share his knowledge. I know God has a special place for John. God bless you my Angel. Preceded in death by parents Pedro and Pauline; brothers Julian and James. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Livingstone); father of John Thomas; grandfather of John Jerome; brother of Fabian (Mary Lou), Frank (Carolyn), Peter, Sonnia, Paul and Thomas; sister-in-law Joan Wigen and Dorothy Anderson; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 4 to 8 PM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave., St. Paul. With COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn, social distancing of 6 feet for outside of family, and space capacity limitations enforced. Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held, with Private Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.