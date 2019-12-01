Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. THOMPSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. THOMPSON Jr. Obituary
91 Years Old John passed away November 17 at home with his wife of 60 years. He was preceded in death by 2 sons and is survived by 3 sons and their families. He had a 40 year career in the millwork business which he thoroughly enjoyed. John was a kind man that dearly loved his family and their pets. Funeral Saturday December 7 at 2 PM. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2300 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN. Memorials to St. Paul Animal Humane Society or Donors choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -