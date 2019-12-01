|
91 Years Old John passed away November 17 at home with his wife of 60 years. He was preceded in death by 2 sons and is survived by 3 sons and their families. He had a 40 year career in the millwork business which he thoroughly enjoyed. John was a kind man that dearly loved his family and their pets. Funeral Saturday December 7 at 2 PM. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 2300 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN. Memorials to St. Paul Animal Humane Society or Donors choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019