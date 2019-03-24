Home

Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
Age 94, of Fridley, passed away on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, brother and sister. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Ginnie; children, Jeff (Brigid), Mike, Judy (Jim) Daugherty; 5 grand children; 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley on Thursday, March 28, at 11:00am with a visitation one hour prior. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
