Age 94, of Fridley, passed away on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, brother and sister. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Ginnie; children, Jeff (Brigid), Mike, Judy (Jim) Daugherty; 5 grand children; 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley on Thursday, March 28, at 11:00am with a visitation one hour prior. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019