Age 87, of St. Paul Died Friday, April 26, 2019 Born in Duluth to Patrick (P.L) and Mary. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan. As a teenager, he joined the Christian Brothers in Glencoe, MN. Trained in education, Pat taught and served in numerous schools in the Twin Cities, Chicago, and Indiana. He left the Christian Brothers as a young man and met the love of his life, Terry Birder. They were married in 1970 and raised two sons. Pat continued his vocation as an educator serving as a teacher and administrator at Benilde, Totino-Grace, and Saint Thomas Academy where he influenced and inspired hundreds of students, teachers and coaches. To family and friends he was steadfast and gentle; a proud Irishman who loved the outdoors and could be counted on for his wisdom, wit and delightful stories. To many he was the "miracle man" for how he lived an active life of volunteerism for three decades after a near fatal heart attack that forced him into retirement. Pat is survived by Terry, his wife of 49 years, sons Sean and Kevin (Missi) and grandchildren Joseph, Nora, Max, and Summer, and sisters Dorothy and Jo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Luncheon to follow Mass at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 1 to May 5, 2019