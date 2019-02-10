|
Age 89 Born July 2, 1929 in Saint Paul, passed away of natural causes on January 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his Irish immigrant parents, Patrick and Catherine (Flaherty) Coyne, his sister Mary (Libhardt) and niece Shelly Coyne. He is survived by his brother Francis (Connie) and many loving nieces and nephews; Cathleen Boeck (Rob), Pattie Green (Frank), Eileen Haider (Jim), Tommy Libhardt (Cindy), Colleen Libhardt and Joe Coyne (Kris). Jack attended both St. John's and Harding High School. He then enlisted in the Army shortly before the end of WWII and was honorably discharged. He later reenlisted in the Korean Conflict, training in Fort Campbell and Japan. He served with the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment (a division of the 101st Airborne) as a Paratrooper, where he experienced the horrors of the battlefield. Again, he was honorably discharged. Jack became a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, St. Paul. Despite the toll of war, he said of his military career, "I was glad I could serve my country". He will be remembered by his family especially for his sharp (and sometimes irreverent) sense of humor. Jack's family is especially grateful for the steadfast, selfless care and devotion shown by his cherished niece, Pattie. She lived "love in action" for her Uncle Jack. Additionally, the family would like to thank Chateau Highlands for their compassionate care. And Allina Hospice for their dedication to the people that are in need. Thank you all for being such loving people. Private service to be held at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019