Husband, Dad, Grandpa Age 79, died July 14, 2020, res. Hugo. Preceded in death by parents George & Madonna (Schissel) Curtin. Survived by loving family, wife Patricia; children Kelly (Jason), Maureen (Dan), Patrick, Susan (fiancé Greg), Mike (Paula), Kris (Keith) and Katie (Dave); grandchildren Devin, Nathan, Jack, Megan, Connor, Colton, Brock, Joseph, Harvest and Esther. Family Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake (due to Covid 19, the service can be viewed on youtube at: stmarys-wbl) Family Interment. After surviving a heart attack and prostate cancer, he ultimately lost his battle with alzheimers. Memorials preferred to Alzheimers.