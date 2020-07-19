1/
John Patrick CURTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Husband, Dad, Grandpa Age 79, died July 14, 2020, res. Hugo. Preceded in death by parents George & Madonna (Schissel) Curtin. Survived by loving family, wife Patricia; children Kelly (Jason), Maureen (Dan), Patrick, Susan (fiancé Greg), Mike (Paula), Kris (Keith) and Katie (Dave); grandchildren Devin, Nathan, Jack, Megan, Connor, Colton, Brock, Joseph, Harvest and Esther. Family Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake (due to Covid 19, the service can be viewed on youtube at: stmarys-wbl) Family Interment. After surviving a heart attack and prostate cancer, he ultimately lost his battle with alzheimers. Memorials preferred to Alzheimers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved