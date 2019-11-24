|
|
Born October 1, 1930- Died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20, 2019. Jack was born in St. Paul, MN and spent his childhood on Portland Avenue with St. Luke's Catholic parish at the center of his universe. He graduated from St. Thomas Academy, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Minnesota Medical School and went on to be a clinician, educator and researcher. He was a general surgeon at the University of Minnesota for over 40 years with a specialty in endocrine and breast cancer while maintaining a research lab for more than half a century. Jack was a consummate surgeon-scientist who healed the sick and trained hundreds of surgical fellows from around the world. His kindness and respect for everyone he encountered was extraordinary. Despite his busy professional life, Jack always made time to be with his family. His favorite place was their home on the St. Croix River. Every summer for 51 years Jack and Puddy moved to "The River" and entertained their friends, colleagues and relatives with big parties on the beach. He liked nothing more than seeing his children and grandchildren enjoy their time together there. They all knew that grandma and grandpa would be eagerly awaiting their arrival while sipping G&Ts on the patio. Many knew him as a scholar in a white lab coat, but others will always remember him in his Oshkosh overalls seen on Saturdays at the Troy Township dump, Fleet Farm and Dairy Queen with the kids. On fall Saturdays he would be found cheering on the Gophers. On the final day of his life, Jack only requested that one line be included in his obituary. "I received numerous awards, tributes and accolades, but my most treasured document was my wedding license to Mary (Puddy) Dolan in 1960." Jack was devoted to Puddy and they were happily married for 59 years. They had travel adventures far and wide, and were both loved and admired by people from all over the world. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Monica and Patrick Delaney and his brother Mike Delaney. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Puddy) Delaney and his 6 children and their spouses: Sheila (John) Moroney, John (Nikki) Delaney, Molly (Mark) Druffner, Flannery (Paul McCormick), Kate (Anand Deo), and Jim (Kari) Delaney. He was also the proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 4 great grand children and, despite those large numbers, he managed to have a special and unique relationship with each of them. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Pat True, Monica (Bob) Mitby, Pat (Kitty) Delaney, Kathleen (Jim) Jolin and sister-in-law Mary Kay Delaney. Thank you to the University of Minnesota medical staff who cared for him in the last months of his life. We are grateful, and proud to be associated with such a fine institution. Jack's funeral will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis at 3:00PM with visitation an hour prior. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266. Please direct your gift to either the John P. Delaney, MD PhD Scholarship in Surgery fund or the John P. Delaney Chair in Clinical Surgical Oncology fund. To make your gift online, go to give.umn.edu/ giveto/delaney. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019