Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
John Paul KALLAUS


1955 - 2019
John Paul KALLAUS Obituary
Age 63, of Apple Valley Died in his home on August 18, 2019 after a 3½ year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Dale Kallaus and brother-in-law, Jim Litwiller. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Vanya (Butchvarov) Kallaus; children, David (Kristin) Kallaus and Catherine (Jay) Selvaag; 5 grandchildren; mother, Dora (Sleichter) Kallaus; siblings, Robert (Judy) Kallaus, twin sister, Barb (Don) Peters, Mary (Lonny Oswald) Litwiller and Kate (Tom) Slaubaugh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life at 11am on Sat., August 24, 2019 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
