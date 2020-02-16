|
Age 66 John passed peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, February 1st. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael (Jerry) and Lois (Savard), and his brother, Mark. John is survived by his brother Michael, sisters-in-law Betty and Lynn Morson, many nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. A celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, February 25th, at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Highway 13, Mendota, MN 55150. Visitation at 10:00 am; Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, we suggest you make a donation to in John's name. His struggles are over. May he rest in peace. Amen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020